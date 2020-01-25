BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: K. Wesson is averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-11 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-best mark in the country. The Northwestern offense has produced just 66.7 points through 18 games (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

