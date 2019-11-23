Freshman Keegan Shoemaker engineered a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Kordenbrock’s game-winning kick for Lafayette (4-8, 4-2).
Selwyn Simpson ran for two Lafayette touchdowns but was ejected after being flagged for his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game.
Lehigh had 376 yards of total offense in the game while its defense limited Lafayette to 225, but the Mountain Hawks turned the ball over four times.
