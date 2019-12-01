Freshman George Tinsley paced the Bearcats (4-4) with a career-high 24 points, sinking 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and his 10 rebounds gave him his third double-double. Sam Sessoms added 17 points, while senior Pierre Sarr pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds.
Loyola buried half of its 56 shots overall, while the Bearcats shot 35%. Binghamton had a 16-3 advantage in second-chance points, while the Greyhounds had a 36-26 edge in points in the paint.
