BALTIMORE — Andrew Kostecka finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Loyola-Maryland dominated the first half and breezed to a 77-65 victory over Binghamton on Sunday.

Kostecka made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the Greyhounds (4-4), but he hit 7 of 8 at the free-throw line. KaVaughn Scott finished with 14 points and six boards. Golden Dike came off the bench to score 12 on 5-of-7 shooting, while Came Spencer pitched in with 11 points and five assists.