SQUAD LEADERS: Loyola (Md.)’s Kostecka has averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Isaiah Hart has put up eight points. For the Leopards, Jaworski has averaged 18.4 points while Myles Cherry has put up 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 40.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Loyola (Md.) has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 67.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three outings while Lafayette has assists on 49 of 73 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) attempts more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 22.1 foul shots per game this season and 28.7 per game over their last three games.

