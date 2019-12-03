Ishmael El-Amin scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-4). Tahjai Teague added 14 points and nine rebounds. He also had nine turnovers.
Loyola of Chicago plays Quincy at home on Saturday. Ball St. faces IUPUI at home on Saturday.
___
___
