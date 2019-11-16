Taylor Funk had 15 points for the Hawks (2-2). Ryan Daly added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chereef Knox had 12 points. He also had eight turnovers.
Loyola of Chicago plays IUPUI at home on Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s takes on Florida on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD