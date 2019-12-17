SENIOR STUDS: Kennesaw State’s Hooker, Bryson Lockley and Terrell Burden have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 21.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

TWO STREAKS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 51.7 points and allowing 76.2 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92.5 points while giving up 61.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Belmont has 64 assists on 97 field goals (66 percent) across its past three matchups while Kennesaw State has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 18th among Division 1 teams. The Kennesaw State defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD