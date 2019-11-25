LEADING THE WAY: Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Complementing J. Johnson is Cedric Russell, who is accounting for 15.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Anteaters have been led by Collin Welp, who is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.