CLAMPING DOWN: The Ragin’ Cajuns have given up only 72.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JD: Williams has connected on 35.5 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Warhawks are 0-10 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last seven road games, scoring 54.1 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe has scored 60.6 points while allowing 77.2 points over its last five games. Louisiana-Lafayette has averaged 61.6 points while giving up 76.6 over its last five.

