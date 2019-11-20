STEPPING UP: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. Maldonado has accounted for 30 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ragin’ Cajuns. Wyoming has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Louisiana-Lafayette has scored 79.5 points and allowed 76.5 points over its last five games. Wyoming has managed 55.6 points while giving up 59.6 over its last five.

