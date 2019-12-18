KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Nowell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 35 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

