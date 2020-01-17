SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors. David Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Mavericks points over the team’s last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 65.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Michael Ertel has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-9 when they allow 71 or more points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Warhawks are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mavericks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three outings while Texas-Arlington has assists on 52 of 81 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

