BOTTOM LINE: Temple pays visit to La Salle in an early season matchup. Temple beat Morgan State by 18 at home on Saturday. La Salle lost 75-59 on the road to Penn on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Nate Pierre-Louis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Owls. Quinton Rose is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15 points and four rebounds per game. The Explorers have been led by Ed Croswell, who is averaging 10 points and four rebounds.EFFECTIVE ED: In two games this year, La Salle’s Croswell has shot 61.5 percent.