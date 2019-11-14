AD
BALL SECURITY: The diligent Temple offense has turned the ball over on 11.8 percent of its possessions, the 10th-best mark in Division I. 22.2 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 266th, nationally).
