SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT ED: In 13 appearances this season, La Salle’s Ed Croswell has shot 62.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-6 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: La Salle is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Explorers are 4-4 when they record more than 15 turnovers. The Fordham defense has forced 15.8 turnovers per game overall this year and 15.4 per game over its last five.

AD

STINGY DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 60 points per game, the lowest figure among all A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD