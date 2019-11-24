SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s David Beatty, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to account for 39 percent of all Explorers scoring this season.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 52 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Racers have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD