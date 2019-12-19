WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.
STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.
