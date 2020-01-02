.GIFTED GABE: Gabe Watson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes at least 63.2 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when they shoot below 63.2 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 23rd among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has averaged 67.9 points through 14 games (ranked 219th, nationally).

