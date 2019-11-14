Jasmine Gayles scored eight points to lead the Bears (0-3), who fell to 14-26 against the Pac-12.

The Cardinal took a 72-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Stanford scored the game’s first nine points and it never got better for the Bears, who were 2 of 11 in the second quarter and under 25% at the half.

The Cardinal also went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter, producing a 48-17 advantage.

Stanford led at halftime, 47-22.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: Alexis Chapman will likely hold the key to the Bears offensive success. She’s the top returning scorer and had 38 points through the first two games, anchoring a starting five that includes two freshmen. Chapman was 0 of 3 from the field in the first and then hit a 3-pointer on her first attempt of the second half.

Stanford: Hailey Jones, the nation’s top recruit, got her first start and became the third freshman to earn a start for coach Tara VanDerveer, who continues to experiment with different combinations. Jones scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first half and delivered a perfect pass to Lacie Hull for an assist.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: The Bears stay on the road and play at Southern Methodist on Saturday.

Stanford: The Cardinal hosts Gonzaga, which is receiving votes, on Sunday.

