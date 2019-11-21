Under terms of the agreement reached Thursday, Horston can apply to have the case dropped from her record if she avoids trouble for a year.

Tennessee officials said in a statement that the matter “was addressed internally back in the summer” when Horston was suspended for a game during the team’s European exhibition tour. They added that “we believe Jordan has learned from this and used it as an opportunity for growth.”

Horston, an 18-year-old freshman from Columbus, Ohio, is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the 23rd-ranked Lady Volunteers (5-0).

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported Horston’s citation.

