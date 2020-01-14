SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinals have scored 71.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Cardinals are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Bearkats are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 4-6 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 16th among Division I teams. Lamar has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 294th, nationally).

