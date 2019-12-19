LEADING THE CHARGE: Northwestern State’s Chudier Bile has averaged 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brian White has put up 9.1 points. For the Cardinals, T.J. Atwood has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while Davion Buster has put up 14.2 points and 2.2 steals.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Lamar is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cardinals are 2-5 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 21st among Division I teams. Northwestern State has turned the ball over on 23 percent of its possessions (ranking the Demons 329th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD