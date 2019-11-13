The Terriers (1-2) never got closer than 10. Walter Whyte’s layup with 3:39 left made it 54-44.
Deloney and Robin Duncan each scored 10 points for Vermont.
Whyte led the Terriers with nine points Max Mahoney grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Catamounts received one vote in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. It marked the third time in the last four seasons the Catamounts earned a vote.
