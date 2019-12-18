Brian White had 18 points for the Demons (2-7, 0-1), whose losing streak reached four games. Chudier Bile added 17 points and seven rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers. Gatdoar Kueth had 11 points.
Sam Houston State plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. Northwestern State takes on Lamar at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.