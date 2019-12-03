The Cowboys (3-6) broke a two-game losing streak.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, a Christian university competing in the NCCAA, was led by Anthony Ward’s 16 points.
McNeese shot 58%, making 42 of 72 field goals, including 11 of 27 from behind the 3-point arc, with 23 assists. The Cowboys scored 36 points off 24 Pioneer turnovers and had 15 steals.
McNeese State matches up against Kansas City at home next Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.