SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bowden, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson and Lamonte Turner have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 34.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Carolina is 5-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 3-6 when falling short of 74. Tennessee is 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points and 1-5 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: South Carolina has won its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 59.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com