The Eagles got within 66-60 when Ty Graves drained his second consecutive 3-pointer with a minute left but Louisiana Tech wrapped it up with free throws.
Jibri Blount had 18 points for the Eagles (3-10), Graves added 14 and Mike Melvin had 11.
