Davidson posted a season-high 26 assists on 24 baskets with 13 of them 3-pointers, five by Collins.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break, the Wildcats’ best opening half this year.

Kamar McKnight had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7) and Koby Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

