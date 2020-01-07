TEAM LEADERSHIP: Max Mahoney has put up 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Terriers. Complementing Mahoney is Walter Whyte, who is maintaining an average of 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Jordan Cohen, who is averaging 13.5 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Cohen has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountain Hawks are 0-6 when they allow 74 or more points and 4-4 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 67.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 60.1 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Boston University has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

