BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Misericordia. Lehigh lost 79-53 at Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jordan Cohen has averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks, while James Karnik has accounted for 10 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Through four games, Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 90.9 percent from the free throw line this season.