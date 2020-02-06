RAMPING IT UP: The Mountain Hawks have scored 70.2 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they put up against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Cohen has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-13 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 62.9 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

