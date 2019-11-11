BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to battle the Highlanders of Division III Cairn University. Lehigh is coming off a 74-70 road win over Albany in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: James Karnik has maintained a per-game average of 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks, while Jordan Cohen has accounted for 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists per game.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In two appearances this season, Lehigh’s James Karnik has shot 59.1 percent.