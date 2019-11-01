DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Hawks gave up 75.7 points per game while scoring 60.1 per outing. Lehigh went 7-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.8 points and allowing 74.4 per game in the process.
