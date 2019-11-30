Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis’ 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.

Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.

Charlotte awaits Sunday to learn its bowl fate.

Stone Smartt threw for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD