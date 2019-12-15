FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shuler has directly created 47 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 31 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. James Madison has an assist on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 76.1 points per game. The Dukes have averaged 81.2 points per game over their last five games.

