Austin Vaughn capped an eight-play, 99-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown to give Louisiana-Monroe (5-7, 4-4), who missed the extra point, a 30-28 lead with 7:56 to play. The Ragin’ Cajuns answered with a 15-play drive that took more than 6 ½ minutes off the clock and culminated with Artigue’s field goal. On the ensuing drive, Caleb Evans hit Markis McCray for a 21-yard gain on third-and-11 and scrambled for 7 yards on fourth-and-6 to move into ULL territory and hit a double-covered Josh Pederson on the sideline for a 17-yard gain to the 18 with six seconds to go but Jared Porter’s potential winning 35-yard field-goal attempts was wide left.