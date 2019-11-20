FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DENY DAVIS: Across five games this year, Morgan State’s Davis has shot 59 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 41.9 percent of them, and is 13 of 31 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Morgan State has 38 assists on 80 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three games while Liberty has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 51.8 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

