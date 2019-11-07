DID YOU KNOW: Liberty limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.2 points per game last season. The Flames offense put up 74.4 points per contest on their way to a 9-5 record against competition outside the Atlantic Sun Conference. Radford went 5-6 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.
