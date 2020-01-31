LEADING THE CHARGE: Liberty’s Scottie James has averaged 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Caleb Homesley has put up 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Eagles, Caleb Catto has averaged 12.3 points while Zach Scott has put up 10.9 points and four rebounds.

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 63.6 points per game and allowed 63.6 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 58.2 points scored and 71 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 35.8 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 7-7 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

BEHIND THE ARC: Florida Gulf Coast’s Jalen Warren has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 21.2 percent of them, and is 2 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 51.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The Florida Gulf Coast offense has averaged 61.9 points through 23 games (ranked 304th, nationally).

