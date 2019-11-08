DID YOU KNOW: Liberty held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.2 points per game last year. The Flames offense scored 74.4 points per contest on their way to a 9-5 record against non-Atlantic Sun competition. Maryland Eastern Shore went 0-13 against non-conference teams last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.