TEAM LEADERS: Caleb Homesley has averaged 14 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Flames. Scottie James has complemented Homesley and is accounting for 10.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The Midshipmen have been led by Greg Summers, who is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 47.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 51.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 52.8 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

