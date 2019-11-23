Jaylen Sims had 15 points for UNC Wilmington (4-3). Imajae Dodd added 10 points.
Devon Andrews had 16 points for the Panthers (3-3). Isaiah Banks added 15 points. Antonio Daye had 11 points.
UNC Wilmington faces Emory & Henry at home on Tuesday. Florida International matches up against Keiser at home on Tuesday.
