BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons will be taking on the Trojans of NAIA member Trevecca Nazarene. Lipscomb lost 80-75 at Belmont in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Andrew Fleming have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.AWESOME AHSAN: In eight appearances this season, Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah has shot 49 percent.