AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bisons. Navy has an assist on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three games while Lipscomb has assists on 22 of 64 field goals (34.4 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Navy has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Midshipmen have averaged 20.8 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD