DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dolphins have allowed just 61.4 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.8 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. The sophomore big man has accounted for 42 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville has scored 44.3 points per game and allowed 61.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 69.9 points per game.

