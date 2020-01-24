ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: North Florida has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Lipscomb has relied on freshmen. For the Ospreys, seniors Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 72 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Lipscomb’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have allowed just 68.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 38 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: North Florida has won its last three road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both North Florida and Lipscomb are ranked at the top of the Atlantic Sun when it comes to scoring. The Ospreys are ranked first in the conference with 77.5 points per game while the Bisons are second with 70.7 per game.

