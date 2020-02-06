FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 73 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has had his hand in 53 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

AD

COMING UP SHORT: Lipscomb has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Kennesaw State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 60.6 points while giving up 75.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70.5 points per game. The Bisons have averaged 74.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com