DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Highlanders have allowed only 66.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has accounted for 61 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The sophomore big man has 30 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bisons are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Highlanders are 0-9 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-3 when holding opponents below 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bisons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has an assist on 31 of 62 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Lipscomb has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just 8.7 times per game over their last three games.

