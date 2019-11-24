AD

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Lipscomb has assists on 28 of 63 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70 points per game.

