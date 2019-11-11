LEADING THE WAY: This game represents a Nashville homecoming for Bisons senior Andrew Fleming, who’s recording 12.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists this season. Ahsan Asadullah has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. On the opposing bench, Carlos Marshall Jr. has averaged 19 points while Jy’lan Washington has put up 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks.ACCURATE AHSAN: Asadullah has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.