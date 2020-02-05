FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 73 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up only 67.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The sophomore big man has accounted for 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lipscomb’s Buckland has attempted 87 3-pointers and connected on 43.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 15 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 21.5 foul shots per game this season, including 24.2 per game against conference foes.

